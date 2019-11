Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

November 19, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:30 Closed Session under Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c)

Motion to Accept Legal Counsel‘s Advice Regarding Proposed Resolution of Lawsuit

10:00 Resolutions for 2 Tax Abatements

10:30 Joe Buffington, Stewart Acers Subdivision Section 23 Salem Township

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates