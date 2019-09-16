HENRY COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH

Written by Theresa Rose on September 16, 2019

September 17, 2019 12:30 p.m.

Henry County Public Health Conference Room

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

 

Agenda

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER –
  2. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES 8/20/19
  • PUBLIC COMMENTS
  1. ENVIRONMENTAL REPORT
    1. 28E Agreement*
    2. Update
  2. PUBLIC HEALTH REPORT
    1. Statistics, Expense and Revenue Review
    2. New Financial Tracking Forms
    3. Policy and Procedure Review Questions
    4. Open Meeting Handbook
  3. OTHER BUSINESS
  • NEW BUSINESS
  • ANNOUNCEMENTS AND ADJOURNMENT
    1. NEXT MEETING