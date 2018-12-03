Henry County 4-H Awards

Henry County 4-H AwardsWritten by Theresa Rose on December 3, 2018
Over 70 4-Hers, Clover Kids and their families attended the 4-H Awards night in November at the Mount Pleasant Rec Center. It was a great night full of food, fun and celebration!
National 4-H Week Promotion
Fourth place: Salem Stars & Salem Sprouts Clover Kids
Third place: Wayne Soil Savers
Second place: Scott Sodbusters
First place: Jefferson Juniors
Back to Basics (clubs recognized for attendance and demonstrations)
4-H Wizards, Cooking Club 101, Jefferson Juniors, and the Scott Sodbusters.
Clubs who achieved recommended club activities for the year
Bronze certificate for achieving 4 out of 6 activities: Scott Sodbusters
Silver certificate for achieving 5 out of 6 activities: New London Lassies & Lads
Gold certificate for achieving 6 out of 6 activities in this 4-H year is: 4-H Wizards, Cooking Club 101, Jefferson Juniors, Salem Stars, Wayne Soil Savers
Clubs who donated club funds to the Iowa 4-H Foundation, 4-H’ers for 4-H Campaign
4-H Wizards, Cooking Club 101, and New London Pioneers
Club Leader Awards
5 years of service: Hollisa Lee, Nicole Syfert, Sadie Martin, and Stephanie Nelson
10 years of service: Christine Kuckes
20 years of service: Kathy Wright
Junior Achievement Awards
Jefferson Juniors: Grant Anderson
4-H Wizards: Beatrice Anderson
New London Lassies & Lads: Megan Lee & Alexa Lair
Salem Stars: Montanna Cone, Isaiah Denning, Alexis Francy, Natalie Francy, Kaylen Hunold, Zenlynn Lee, Gigi Olson, Lily Syfert, Emma Welcher, Mason Yocum
Leadership Awards (nominated by club leaders)
4-H Wizards – Best Worker: Whitney Vantiger
Cooking Club 101 – Best Fair Ad Salesman: Chase Van Bibber
New London Lassies & Lads – Junior Leader: Sophie Lounsbury
Salem Stars – Super Star Worker: Gigi Olson
Scott Sodbusters – Hardest Worker: Camden Buffington
Wayne Soil Savers – Best Leadership: Allie McArtor
Project Awards
Allie McArtor: Goats, Beef, Swine
Molly Miller: Beef
Kyle Moeller: Sheep, Swine, Horse
Zoe Runyon: Communication, Photography, Sewing
Anne Schnicker: Creative Arts, Visual Arts
Kenna Smith: Food & Nutrition, Clothing
Lillian VanAmerongen: Creative Arts-Visual Arts, Home Improvement
Senior Merit Awards (nominated by peers and leaders)
Allie McArtor, Sabrina Moody, Kyle Moeller
Senior Leadership Award
Zoe Runyon, Allie McArtor, Hunter Noble, and Anne Schnicker
Ag & Natural Resources Award
Allie McArtor
Citizenship Award
Allie McArtor and Hunter Noble
Henry County’s Outstanding Senior Member
Zoe Runyon
Volunteer of the Year
Brooke McArtor and Family