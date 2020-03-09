Henry Co. Public Health Issues Latest From Iowa DPH

There is an expanding global outbreak of respiratory illness called COVID-19 caused by a novel (new) coronavirus. Community spread is being detected in a growing number of countries and cases have been identified in a number of communities with U.S.

There are three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

 The individuals are from Johnson County.

o One middle-age (41-60 years) adult and two older adults (61-80).

o None required hospitalization and are recovering.

o All three cases are associated with travel on a cruise in Egypt.

 IDPH provides updates on persons being monitored, tested and test results every Monday through Friday on the department’s COVID-19 webpage: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

 Remember there are seven different coronaviruses, and four of these are common.

Public health efforts are focused on both containing the spread of the virus and mitigating its potential impact.

 We are working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC, as well as local public and private partners to respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

 Currently, individual risk of COVID-19 is dependent upon exposure.

o This includes travelers returning from affected international locations where community spread is occurring. These locations are updated by the CDC and may be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.

Everyone can do their part to help respond to this emerging public health threat.

 Every-day prevention methods are very important:

o Wash your hands frequently.

o Stay home if you are ill.

o Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

 Perform routine cleaning.

o Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, light switches, countertops) with the cleaners typically used. Use all cleaning products according to the directions on the label.

 Individuals and communities should prepare for COVID-19.

o We are working with schools and businesses to make plans for potential absences due to illness.

 We recommend consideration of flexible schedules and tele-working or learning options.

 We recommend flexible sick leave policies to care for individuals and their families.

 We do not recommend the requirement of a doctor’s note for sick leave.

Individuals should make a plan with their families.

 This is similar to plans for other events, like severe storms, that could interrupt normal activities.

 Individuals should consider plans if schools or businesses needed to close to modify their schedules.

 The Iowa Dept. of Public Health has many targeted recommendations for schools, businesses, long-term care facilities and more at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

If you have recently been to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone sick with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, you may face some limitations on your movement and activity. Please follow public health instructions during this time.

 The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has requested Iowans returning from a country where novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading to voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days following their return. Areas in this travel notice currently include:

o Italy

o Japan

o South Korea

 Public health authorities, in accordance with the President’s Task Force on Coronavirus are mandatorily monitoring travelers from:

o Mainland China

o Iran

 Your cooperation is integral to the ongoing public health response to try to slow spread of this virus.

 If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, contact your healthcare provider, and tell them about your symptoms and your travel or exposure to a COVID-19 patient BEFORE you go to the clinic or office.

o Symptoms of COVID-19:

 Fever

 Cough

 Shortness of breath