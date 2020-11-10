Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Henry County is currently seeing community spread of the COVID-19 virus and the number of positive cases continues to climb. Now more than ever, we must continue to take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Because even though not all of us risk a severe case of the virus, we all risk getting the virus and spreading it to others – maybe without realizing we’re sick.

Public Health is asking you to continue to follow CDC guidelines. Stay six feet away from others when you can because the virus spreads easily across short distances. Wear a mask in public when you know you will be around other people. Masks help protect others if you have the virus and don’t know it. Their mask helps protect you. Wash your hands often, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and most importantly, stay home if you are sick or know you have been exposed to the virus. These small actions will make a big difference. We all need to work together to protect the health of Henry County.

Learn more at www.HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid.