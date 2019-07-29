Helen Lambert

Helen Lambert, 95, of Selma, Iowa passed away on July 27, 2019 at Van Buren County Hospital. She was born at home on January 13, 1924 in rural Douds, Iowa to Clifford and Lucy Morrison Blackburn. Helen graduated from Selma High School and shortly after married Paul Lambert on June 20, 1941 in Kahoka, Missouri. Paul and Helen raised two children, Karen and Susan on their farm in rural Van Buren County. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2006.

Helen worked for the ordinance plant in Burlington during WWII. After the war she was a bookkeeper for Pedrick Hardware and Furniture and later worked for Farmers and Traders Bank in Douds. She enjoyed helping her husband on the farm, she raised pigs, chickens, and cows. Helen was an active member of the Selma United Methodist Church; she held many church offices and would help out wherever was needed. She was also a 50-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. When her health began to decline, Helen began a card ministry. She would send cards for all sorts of occasions including birthdays, retirements, sickness, etc. Helen will be greatly missed.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen (Arden) Hughes, Susan (Kim) Spees both of Selma, Iowa; six grandchildren, Scot (Marcia) Hughes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Carl (LuAnn) Benge of Morning Sun, Iowa, Todd (Tracy) Hughes of Madrid, Iowa, Brad (Jill) Benge of Eldon, Iowa, Kory (Rachel) Spees of Selma, Iowa, Kelly Tedrow of Douds, Iowa; a granddaughter-in-law, Mary Hughes of Selma, Iowa; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lucy Blackburn; husband, Paul; a grandson, Mark Hughes; and two brothers, Bruce and Merle Blackburn.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Douds. Burial will follow in Iowaville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Douds. Memorial contributions in Helen’s honor may be made to Selma United Methodist Church or Iowaville Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.