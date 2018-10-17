Healthy Communities to host Healthy Halloween Walk

Healthy Henry County Communities is excited to be hosting another Rec Trail event full of fun, fall activities for the whole family! This year’s Healthy Halloween Walk will be at East Lake Park on Sunday, October 21st from 2-5pm. Registration starts by the tennis courts. Wear your costume if you want!

Enjoy a variety of games, face painting, health booths, kids activities, and a bounce house, all while walking a loop trail around the lake. Some of the organizations partnering to have a health or activity station include Henry County Public Health, ADDS, Boy Scout Troop 27, ISU Extension and Outreach, the REC Center, and local law enforcement and responders. This event is sponsored in part by the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation.

In case of rain the event will be held on October 28th. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty for updates and www.HealthyHenryCounty.org to learn more about our organization. You can also contact Kelly Carr, HHCC Director, at 319-385-0779 or kcarr@henrycountyiowa.us.