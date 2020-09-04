Health System, Hospital Offer Clinics for Potential COVID-19 Symptoms

West Burlington, Iowa, Sept. 3, 2020 – Great River Health and Henry County Health Center offer clinics in four cities for people who have respiratory symptoms that may indicate COVID-19. Because these services are provided in locations where other patients may be present, appointments are required. Most patients should call the clinic before entering. Instructions will be provided when making an appointment.

Monday through Friday services

Burlington

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Great River QuickCare

624 S. Roosevelt Ave.

319-768-1009, option 3

Fort Madison

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fort Madison Community Hospital

Suite 120

5445 Avenue O

319-376-2134

Keokuk

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Great River Health-Keokuk

3285 Main St.

319-524-6274

Mount Pleasant

9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Physicians & Clinics of HCHC Acute Care Services

407 S. White St.

319-385-6540

Weekend services

Fort Madison

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Fort Madison Community Hospital

Main Clinic

5445 Avenue O

319-376-2134

Keokuk

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Great River Health-Keokuk

3285 Main St.

319-524-6274

West Burlington

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Family Medicine-Great River Medical Center

1201 W. Agency Rd.

319-768-1009, option 3

Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day)

Keokuk

Great River Health-Keokuk

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3285 Main St.

319-524-6274