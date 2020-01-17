Head On Crash Kills One

A Fairfield man is dead following a two vehicle crash early Friday morning in the 2600 block of Highway 1, just South of Fairfield. According to the Iowa State Highway Patrol crash report, just after 1:00am 50 year old Richard Dwayne Boyd Jr of Fairfield was driving North. His vehicle crossed over the center line striking a vehicle head on driven by Tylor James Lewman of Birmingham. Lewman was transported to the Jefferson County Health Center for treatment of injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.