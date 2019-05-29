HCHC Trustees receive certification from IHA

Program Focuses on Education and Governance Best Practices

PLEASANT – Henry County Health Center Trustee Carmen Heaton recently received certification from the Iowa Hospital Association’s (IHA) Board Certification Program. Heaton was among a group of 76 Iowa hospital trustees and 14 Iowa hospital boards from across the state being honored April 26 at the IHA Trustee Recognition Ceremony at the Embassy Suites Downtown in Des Moines. The event was held in conjunction with an annual IHA education conference for hospital trustees and governing boards.

This IHA Hospital Board Certification program provides a framework for hospital trustees and governing boards to demonstrate their individual and collective commitment to their governance roles and responsibilities. Certification is made up of two components: education and governance best practices. Trustees who have met the certification requirements have completed 12 hours of health care-specific education over a two-year period and confirm individually and as a board that recognized governance best practices are being utilized.

Hospitals and health systems are also recognized as One, Two, or Three Star Boards depending on the percentage of board members certified. HCHC is a Three Star Board which is the best rating as Three Star has the highest percentage of board members certified. The most recent 2019 Class of Certified Trustees included seven hospitals earning Three Star recognition.

Through this certification program, individual trustees and entire hospital boards show their community and its stakeholders including employers and businesses, lawmakers and hospital employees their commitment to serving in the best interests of the community. More than 230 trustees and 22 hospital boards are currently certified.

“Every hospital needs informed and engaged board members to function as a vital part of the hospital leadership team,” said Marty Guthmiller, CEO of Orange City Area Health System and IHA Board Chair. “Through this program, IHA is providing a structure to support and promote hospitals in fostering highly-effective governance.”

The Iowa Hospital Association is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government and consumer audiences. All of Iowa’s 118 community hospitals are IHA members.