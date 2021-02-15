HCHC Trustees Meeting Agenda

* = vote required ♦ = Discussion □ = Information

Agenda for PUBLICATION

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Virtual meeting via Zoom

Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services

Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice

Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm

On Proposed Action by Henry County Health Center to approve the county tax budget for the health

center

IV. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

V. OLD BUSINESS

A. Approve County Tax Budget for Health Center ♦ □ *

B. Construction Update ♦ □

C. COVID-19 response ♦ □

D. Update on special election for operational lease with Great River Health ♦ □

VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *

VII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Engineering agreement for parking lot renovation ♦ □ *

B. IHA CEO Dashboard report ♦ □

VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

IX. ADJOURNMENT