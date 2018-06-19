HCHC TRUSTEE MEETING

The Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday afternoon in regular session. Under old business they accepted the low bid of $99,646 from Hickey Construction for the first portion of work on the parking lot paving project. The first portion includes the North employee parking lot and the South lot by Family Medicine and should be completed by October 15. CEO Robb Gardner may give the contractor the authority to do $125,000 of paving which is the amount the Trustees approved in their budget. Gardner also updated the trustees on the progress of the clinic remodel and remodeling being done in Dr. Bouchey’s office. A Hobbie Award was presented to long time local physician Dr. Fred Savage who is retiring soon. He has practiced medicine in the area for 42 years. Also present at the meeting was Tyler Moeller, a nurse practioner, who will take over Dr. Savage’s practice. Employees from the health center’s billing department gave a report on the MAP Award they recently received from the Healthcare Finance Management Association for outstanding service. The Board heard a report on setting up a new electronic health records service and the changes involved. More action will be taken at the July meeting. That meeting will be July 31st which according to board policy is held on the last Tuesday of July each year. The trustees then went into closed session to discuss legal matters.