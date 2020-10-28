HCHC revises visitation policy

Henry County Health Center has announced a revision to its visitation policy. Effective Thursday, October 29, Henry County Health Center will allow limited visitation in the Inpatient Services Department. Visitor restrictions have been in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All visitors are required to do the following to enter the health center:

Pass temperature check and COVID-19 screening.

Be at least 18 years old.

Wear a mask at all times while in the health center.

Stay in the patient’s room or designated visitor area.

Visitors may not leave and return in the same day.

No one under the age of 18 is allowed in the health center unless the child is the patient with an appointment.

Following is department-specific information regarding visitation:

Park Place Elder Living – Visitor approval through Park Place administration.

Visitor approval through Park Place administration. Inpatient Services – One visitor per day during visiting hours only (10 am-4 pm). Visitors may not leave and return in the same day, and must stay in the patient’s room during their visit. No visitors for patients who are COVID-19 positive or patients considered under investigation for COVID-19. Support for these patients will be provided via telephone or video visits.

One visitor per day during visiting hours only (10 am-4 pm). Visitors may not leave and return in the same day, and must stay in the patient’s room during their visit. No visitors for patients who are COVID-19 positive or patients considered under investigation for COVID-19. Support for these patients will be provided via telephone or video visits. Emergency Department – One visitor, who must remain in patient’s room for entire visit. May allow additional visitors based on clinical patient situation.

– One visitor, who must remain in patient’s room for entire visit. May allow additional visitors based on clinical patient situation. End of life when death is imminent – Patients may have one visitor.

– Patients may have one visitor. Patients who are minors under age of 18 – one visitor, parent or guardian.

– one visitor, parent or guardian. Patients having surgery or procedures – One visitor on the day of surgery or the procedure day.

– One visitor on the day of surgery or the procedure day. Outpatient Services – One visitor.

– One visitor. Patients requiring special assistance – One visitor or guardian.

–more–

Visitation exceptions that require approval by the provider or administration include:

Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety).

Screening Process

All potential visitors and outpatients are screened before entering the health center through these locations. All other entrances are closed.