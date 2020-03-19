HCHC reminds public of COVID-19 changes(updated) in facility processes

Due to the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Henry County Health Center has implemented the following processes for the safety of our patients, staff and community as a whole.

Effective 3/17/20, all patients and visitors are required to enter through the HCHC main lobby entrance open from 6 am-6 pm. All who enter are screened for flu and COVID-19, including signs of fever, cough and shortness of breath. All HCHC Associates have also been assigned designated access points into the facility.

For emergent medical conditions, patients should go to the Emergency Department entrance. This entrance is also to be used after 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and on weekends.

Visitors are not allowed in Park Place Elder Living and Maternity Services.

Inpatient Services visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time. Individuals with respiratory and/or influenza symptoms must postpone their visit until symptoms are gone. Those who have traveled internationally should refrain from visiting.

In accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health recommendations, all elective surgeries are cancelled until further notice.

All community classes and meetings scheduled at the health center are cancelled until further notice.

The HCHC Cafeteria is closed to the general public until further notice.

All bill pay and scheduling has been relocated. Go through the main lobby where there is access to pay bills and schedule appointments. Pay bills at any of the registration desks, or online at www.hchc.org, or send payment through the mail.

Some visiting specialists will still be seeing patients in HCHC’s Specialty Clinic. This could change depending on each specialist, so patients are encouraged to call their specialists first to confirm appointments. If patients are ill with fever and respiratory symptoms they are asked to reschedule appointments.

