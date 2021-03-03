HCHC Public Measure Passes

A majority of Henry County voters said, “Yes” to the public measure approving a lease agreement between HCHC and Great River….1,236 to 850.

Voters went to the polls and cast ballots regarding a public measure that asked if the HCHC Board of Trustees should be authorized to pursue leasing the public hospital facilities and related assets to Great River Health System. This agreement between a public hospital and a private hospital calls for HCHC employees to remain HCHC employees and retain their benefits. The Board of Trustees will oversee the lease agreement.