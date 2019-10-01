HCHC observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Early detection is the best protection against breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Henry County Health Center will offer mammograms with no appointment necessary on Friday, October 18.

On October 18, anyone over the age of 40 is invited to get a routine screening mammogram between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at HCHC with the following guidelines:

Must be over the age of 40;

Routine screening mammograms only;

Must be at least one year since your last mammogram for insurance purposes;

No appointment necessary, but need to register at the health center lobby main entrance;

Patients must designate a physician or advanced practice provider to receive the report.

HCHC patients receive advanced breast imaging with HCHC’s Hologic Selenia Dimensions 3-D mammography. Breast tomosynthesis, often referred to as 3-D mammography, allows doctors to see masses and distortions associated with cancers and precancerous cells significantly more clearly than conventional 2-D mammography. Fine details are more visible with 3-D imaging and no longer hidden by the surrounding tissue. The difference between 2-D and 3-D mammography is that 3-D acquires more images per exposure giving the radiologist more information and the ability to see finer details.

Studies have shown that 3-D mammograms result in the following benefits for patients: 30-35 percent increase in cancer detection; 11 percent decrease in biopsy rate; an approximate 40 percent reduction in recall rates; 40-50 percent increase in invasive cancer detection. In addition, 3-D mammography has superior diagnostic accuracy for all breast types. Very low x-ray energy is used during the exam, with the total patient dose being well within the FDA safety standards for mammography.

HCHC’s mammography technicians are specifically trained in this imaging. In addition to offering cutting-edge 3-D mammography, HCHC’s Women’s Center provides a private and comfortable waiting area with direct entry to mammography, bone density and ultrasound testing. For more information about mammography at HCHC, contact the Imaging Services Department at 319.385.6158. On October 18, no appointment is required for a mammogram; just register in the front lobby. However, for patients wanting to schedule a mammogram, call 319.385.6540.