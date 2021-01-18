HCHC Lab offers COVID-19 testing

The Henry County Health Center Lab offers COVID-19 testing through its Self-Directed Wellness Program. This testing includes COVID-19 testing for travel, COVID-19 PCR, and the COVID-19 Antibody tests (IgG and IgM). Test prices range from $75 – $165 and no provider order is required. When receiving COVID-19 tests through the HCHC Lab Self-Directed Wellness Program, the tests are not reimbursed by insurance or any government programs like Medicare or Medicaid. The process for making appointments and payment for the specific COVID-19 tests is as follows:

COVID-19 Ag and COVID-19 PCR tests for symptomatic patients: Call 319-385-6540 to schedule an appointment. When you arrive for your appointment, go directly to Lab; do not go to registration. Patients are required to pay with credit card, debit card or HSA card. Cash and checks are not accepted for these two tests.

Non-symptomatic patients wanting COVID-19 testing for travel: Call 319-385-6540 to schedule an appointment. Before going to appointment, you must first go to registration to sign consent form. Patients can pay at that time with either check, cash, credit, debit or HSA card.

HCHC Lab offers several tests in addition to COVID-19 through the Self –Directed Wellness Testing. This program allows a client to cash pay (credit card, HSA card, cash or check) for certain lab tests, without a provider order. Since these tests are not reimbursed by insurance or any government programs like Medicare or Medicaid, medical necessity is not required. For a full list of testing offered, go to www.hchc.org/health-services/laboratory-services/self-directed-wellness-testing/.