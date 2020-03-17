HCHC implements new process for entrance to the health center

Due to the evolving situation with Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in Iowa, Henry County Health Center is implementing a new process to enter the facility. Effective Tuesday, 3/17/20, all patients and visitors are required to enter and exit through the HCHC main lobby entrance from 5:30 am-6 pm. For emergent medical conditions, patients should go to the Emergency Department entrance. After 6 pm Monday-Friday and on weekends, the only entrance open is at the Emergency Department.

To protect the health of our patients, visitors and associates, Henry County Health Center will screen all patients and visitors at our Main Lobby entrance. Patients and visitors entering the building will be screened for flu and COVID-19, including signs of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Hospital staff will examine entrants and give stickers to individuals indicating that they completed the screening process and notifying HCHC personnel that the individual is permitted to be inside the health center.

Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of flu-like illness are being asked to call their primary care provider office before coming to the health center or clinic. Visitors for routine services showing symptoms such as runny nose, fatigue, chills, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to postpone their visits and reschedule.

HCHC’s new entrance process is being implemented as a proactive effort to contain the potential spread of influenza and COVID-19. HCHC appreciates the public’s assistance in our infection control efforts to help keep our patients and associates healthy.

Due to the entrance change, there is a different location for patients to pay bills. If people wish to pay a bill, there is an option to pay online at www.hchc.org or send payment through the mail. For individuals wanting to pay in person, since the North entrance is closed until further notice, please enter through HCHC’s Main Lobby entrance. Any of the Registration staff can assist with payment of bills. If individuals have questions about insurance, the appropriate HCHC associate will be called to answer questions.

Due to COVID-19 activity in Iowa, individuals experiencing cough, fever, or shortness of breath and have recently traveled or had contact with an individual confirmed to have COVID-19, should call their primary healthcare provider first before presenting to any clinic or emergency room. Specific protocols are in place to identify and evaluate patients who may have contracted COVID-19. Calling in advance will assure that proper infection control measures are taken so that other patients are not put at risk of potential infection of the virus. If you don’t have a provider and meet the above criteria, call the Iowa Department of Public Health by dialing 211 for more information.

HCHC would like to remind the public that the prevention measures for influenza and COVID-19 are as follows: