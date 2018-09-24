HCHC hosts Breast Health Awareness Seminar

The public is invited to attend a free seminar at Henry County Health Center. HCHC is observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October by offering a free Breast Health Awareness Seminar and panel discussion on:

Thursday, October 11

5:30 p.m.

Health Education Center

Henry County Health Center

The panel of speakers will include:

HCHC Board Certified General Surgeon Dr. Michelle Tansey who specializes in breast health and performs breast surgeries at HCHC.

Deb Steenblock, Mammography Quality Control Coordinator from HCHC’s Imaging Services Department.

Care For Yourself Coordinator Cindy Litchfield, RN, BSN, Henry County Public Health.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this free seminar. Each speaker will give a brief presentation and provide information about the services HCHC provides for breast health, including preventive exams like 3-D mammography and other imaging services, to treatment including surgery and infusion/chemotherapy. There will also be time to ask questions. If you have questions about breast health and want to learn more about the services HCHC offers in this area of healthcare, plan now to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

–30–