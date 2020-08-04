HCHC Foundation announces 2020 Grant Applications

Henry County Health Center Foundation is pleased to announce its 2020 Grant Program. The HCHC Foundation seeks to support the development and delivery of important health related initiatives for the benefit of residents of Henry County and surrounding areas.

The Foundation will fund projects in six health related priority areas: 1) Science and Technology, 2) Health Education, 3) Health Programming, 4) Workforce Development, 5) Workforce Recruitment and 6) Capacity Building. Those seeking funds should submit Letters of Intent to HCHC Foundation by August 21, 2020. Letters of Intent should include organization information, project information and dollar amount requested. If the Foundation determines the program or project meets eligibility requirements, the applicant will receive an invitation to submit a full grant application. Full applications will be due September 30, 2020.

According to Mark Hempen, Director, HCHC Foundation is diligently working to achieve its vision to become a widely recognized, respected and visible provider of health resources in our communities. “We are committed to the future wellness of our citizens. This grant program is the vehicle that allows us to fund and support health-related projects that benefit individuals and families of Henry County. It is a great opportunity to show what we are all about and for our supporters to clearly see the positive results of their contributions.”

2019 award recipients include Christamore Family Treatment Center for purchase of recreational equipment to help promote healthy living choices; Mount Pleasant Community School District to go towards the construction of a walk path around the Middle School for use by students and the general public; Iowa Wesleyan University to upgrade nursing simulation equipment; Mount Pleasant Public Library to purchase health related books for children; Henry County Public Health Department for newborn home visits; and Bridges out of Poverty for their Workplace Stability Initiative.

Consideration for funding will be given to proposals which: closely align with the Foundation’s mission, have the potential to achieve both the objectives of the applicant organization and program goals of the Foundation, and have the potential for long-term impact and sustainability in the community. For additional details please visit www.hchc.org/foundation or contact HCHC Foundation Director, Mark Hempen at 319/385-6541, or hempenm@hchc.org .