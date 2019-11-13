HCHC & County Government Continue Ambulance Discussion

The Henry County Board of Supervisors and representatives of the HCHC Board of Trustees met Tuesday night along with hospital CEO Robb Gardner and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Rosell to discuss a proposal from the hospital for transitioning Emergency Medical Services to the County. The supervisors asked for the open round table discussion on the proposed plan because they had questions. The supervisors are working to understand why the hospital can’t continue to own the ambulance service. Both sides are on the same side when it comes to making sure Henry County continues to receive the necessary service even tho the state and federal governments don’t consider it a cost based reimbursable service. That means if the hospital owns it the service continues to be a cost liability for HCHC. It’s a complicated issue but, simply put, the government isn’t providing the hospital certain insurance re-imbursements and that is affecting HCHC’s bottom line negatively by $670,000 dollars. Tune to KILJ FM 105.5 Thursday after the morning news for the first of a two part conversation with CEO Gardner. The first segment will focus on the hospital’s financial situation and the Friday morning segment will focus on the issues with HCHC ownership of the Emergency Medical Services Department.