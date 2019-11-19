HCHC Closing Inpatient Labor and Delivery Unit

Closure part of restructuring to attain long-term viability for the Health Center.

Henry County Health Center’s board of trustees announced today it will close its inpatient labor and delivery unit effective June 1, 2020. After that date, HCHC will continue to provide obstetrics services for the community via a “shared care” program with Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

HCHC is committed to its mission to enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services. Therefore, HCHC will continue to offer the services of certified nurse-midwives to give expecting parents local access to pre- and post-natal care at HCHC. Through the “shared care” program, the nurse-wives will be able to stay with families all the way through labor and delivery by providing those services at Great River Medical Center.

The health center has completed an extensive financial review of all services. Over the past three years, labor and delivery services have negatively impacted the health center’s finances by $3 million dollars. This, combined with further market share losses, has forced the board of trustees to make this difficult decision to end delivering babies at the hospital. The health center is the third choice for Henry County women for delivery according to recent market share reports, with many women already delivering at Great River Medical Center.

Over the past 10 years, the number of deliveries at HCHC has declined and market share of Henry County births have dropped from 48% to 25%. In addition, nearly 70% of the health center’s revenue is now provided to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. This represents significant implications for the health center’s finances as payments from these two payers do not cover the cost for providing the service. As Iowa has expanded and privatized Medicaid, HCHC’s finances have declined. In the past 20 years, HCHC has raised its tax levy five times. Three of those time were in the last five years. As these financial challenges continue to climb for rural Iowa hospitals and throughout the nation, rural hospitals must evolve to ensure that access to essential services are retained in their communities.

Since 2004, 26 Iowa community hospitals have stopped delivering babies, with 10 of these ceasing labor and deliver services within the past two years.

“The decision to stop delivering at HCHC was not reached lightly,” said Robb Gardner, HCHC CEO. “I also want to be very clear that this decision is no reflection upon the quality of care our OB/GYN, certified nurse-midwives and labor and delivery nurses have provided to mothers and babies. We consider them among the best of the best and know this will be difficult for our caring staff.” HCHC leadership will meet with impacted staff to discuss potential job opportunities within the health center and voluntary severance packages.

“The board of trustees has devoted serious review and deliberation of HCHC’s services to determine what restructuring is necessary to ensure the health center continues to offer high quality, effective and efficient healthcare services for our communities for many years to come,” commented Gardner.

For more information please visit the HCHC website at hchc.org/OBFAQ