HCHC Chronic Disease Hy-Vee Tour

Henry County Health Center invites all individuals with a chronic disease to join us for a free program in June. The group will meet at Hy-Vee in Mt. Pleasant for a grocery store tour on Monday, June 17, from 2:00-3:00 pm.

Meet in the entryway just a few minutes before 2 pm for a general tour that will be geared towards the best choices for individuals with diabetes. The public is invited to attend this free program. For more information, contact HCHC’s Diabetes Education Department at 319-385-6518.