HCHC Board Special Session

HCHC Board Special SessionWritten by Theresa Rose on December 9, 2020
Agenda for PUBLICATION
SPECIAL MEETING
MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Date: Friday, December 11, 2020
Time: 8:30am
Virtual meeting via Zoom
https://hchc-org.zoom.us/j/96498767532?pwd=SU9rK2pXRnU1ZXlkcUUvSmRFa2c3Zz09
Meeting ID: 964 9876 7532
Password: 716619
Call in phone number: 1 312 626 6799 US
Meeting ID: 964 9876 7532
Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services
Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice
Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
Mr. Prottsman _____ Ms. Olson ________ Ms. Heaton ________
Mr. Meyer ______ Mr. Severson ________ Ms. Towne ________
Ms. McNamee _______
III. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss strategic & proprietary initiatives □ ♦ *
IV. ADJOURNMENT