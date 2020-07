HCHC Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda

Agenda for PUBLICATION

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m.

HCHC Health Education Center

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

IV. OLD BUSINESS

A. Construction update ♦ □

B. EMS Services update ♦ □ *

C. FY 2020 Finance quarterly report ♦ □

D. FY 2020 Operational Scorecard Performance ♦ □

V. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff meeting review

VI. NEW BUSINESS

A. Iowa Hospital Association Dashboard Report ♦ □

B. IHA Board Certification Recognition ♦ □

C. IT Equipment ♦ □ *

D. Infrastructure project update ♦ □

VII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss patient care quality □ ♦ *

VIII. Approve quality report *

IX. ADJOURNMENT