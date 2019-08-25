HCHC Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m.

HCHC Board Room

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

Mr. Prottsman ______ Mrs. Olson _______ Mrs. Heaton ________

Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson _______ Mrs. Towne ________

Mrs. McNamee _______

III. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

IV. OLD BUSINESS

A. FY 2019 Operational Scorecard performance ♦ □

B. Pharmacy, Central Sterile and 2000 MOB renovation plans ♦ □ *

C. Set Date & Time for bid opening for Pharmacy, Central Sterile & 2000 MOB renovation ♦ □ *

V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: McNamee

VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *

VII. NEW BUSINESS

A. September Board meeting date ♦ □ *

B. Set Date and Time for public hearing for Pharmacy, Central Sterile and 2000 MOB renovation ♦ □ *

VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to strategic & proprietary initiatives □ ♦ *

X. ADJOURNMENT