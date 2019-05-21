HCHC Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda

Agenda for

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m.

HCHC Board Room

Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services

Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice

Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm

On Proposed Action by Henry County Health Center to borrow money not to exceed $720,000 to purchase medical equipment

A. Resolution for public hearing ♦ □ *

IV. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

V. OLD BUSINESS

A. Resolution authorizing borrowing money in an amount not to exceed $720,000 to borrow money through Energy Cooperatives ♦ □ *

C. Construction and renovation planning update ♦ □

VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Severson

VII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff meeting update ♦ □

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Fiscal Year 2020 Budget ♦ □ *

B. Work Session ♦ □ *

C. Medicaid Managed Care Organizations Update ♦ □

D. State of Iowa Legislative update ♦ □

IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss patient care quality □ ♦ *

X. ADJOURNMENT