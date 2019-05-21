HCHC Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda

HCHC Board of Trustees Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on May 21, 2019
Agenda for
MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services
Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice
Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
Mr. Prottsman ______ Mrs. Olson _______ Mrs. Heaton ________
Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson _______ Mrs. Towne ________
Mrs. McNamee _______
III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm
On Proposed Action by Henry County Health Center to borrow money not to exceed $720,000 to purchase medical equipment
A. Resolution for public hearing ♦ □ *
IV. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
V. OLD BUSINESS
A. Resolution authorizing borrowing money in an amount not to exceed $720,000 to borrow money through Energy Cooperatives ♦ □ *
C. Construction and renovation planning update ♦ □
VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Severson
VII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff meeting update ♦ □
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Fiscal Year 2020 Budget ♦ □ *
B. Work Session ♦ □ *
C. Medicaid Managed Care Organizations Update ♦ □
D. State of Iowa Legislative update ♦ □
IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss patient care quality □ ♦ *
X. ADJOURNMENT