HCHC Board Meets in Special Session

The Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees met Friday afternoon in Special Session. The purpose of the meeting was to approve moving forward with the application for a loan thru the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. So far HCHC has been given the green light to continue the process that could mean up to four million dollars for the local hospital. Chief Financial Officer Dave Muhs (mews) said he is unsure if they are eligible for the loan. It will depend on the bank. He also said they are working at the State and Federal level to help secure the money and will know by the May 19th board meeting if the loan is approved.