HCHC Board Meeting Agenda

HCHC Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on December 16, 2019
Agenda for PUBLICATION
MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
III. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. Professional and Cyber Insurance Review ♦ □
B. Nominations for Officer and Committee Assignments ♦ □ *
C. EMS services ♦ □
E. Labor and Delivery services ♦ □
V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Towne
VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. IHA Community Benefit Report ♦ □
B. Budget Calendar ♦ □ *
C. Engineering agreement for parking lot renovation ♦ □ *
D. Engineering agreement for infrastructure replacement ♦ □ *
VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss strategic and proprietary initiatives □ ♦ *
IX. ADJOURNMENT