HCHC associates give back

Henry County Health Center believes in supporting and giving back to our communities. That is exactly what associates did in November during the 11th Annual Fellowship Cup Food Drive sponsored by HCHC’s Patient Financial Services, Finance, and Materials Management Departments.

This year’s food drive challenged departments to compete in food and monetary donations. Departments were divided up into teams with each team challenged to see who could bring the most food and cash donations. In addition to many pounds of food, HCHC also raised $203 to purchase food for the food bank.