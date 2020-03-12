HCHC announces temporary visitation policy

Henry County Health Center has implemented temporary visitor restrictions due to the continuing widespread influenza activity, as well as in response to the presence of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa. This will impact visitors to Park Place Elder Living, and HCHC’s Maternity Services and Inpatient Services Departments.

All visitors are restricted from entering Park Place Elder Living and Maternity Services. For Inpatient Services, the following applies:

Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances.

Those visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.

All visitors must be healthy. Any individuals with respiratory and/or influenza symptoms, such as coughing, shortness of breath, fever, aches, sore throat, runny nose and nausea must postpone their visit until symptoms are gone.

Exceptions may be made in certain situations, including end-of-life care and those situations when a patient’s visitors are considered to be essential for the patient’s well-being and care.

If you have traveled from China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea and/or have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient, please refrain from visiting.

Implement the following prevention measures for both influenza and COVID-19: Clean your hands frequently with soap and water. Cover your coughs and sneezes with tissue or your upper arm/elbow. Contain germs by staying home when ill.



The visitor restriction is a safety precaution to maintain a healthy hospital environment for patients, elders, visitors and associates at Henry County Health Center.