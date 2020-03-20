HCHC announces new entry process and visitor restrictions

Due to the evolving situation with COVID-19, HCHC has implemented new visitor restrictions. People under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit. Inpatient units are limited to the same two visitors for the entire time they are hospitalized. These two people who are designated by patients may visit multiple times if they pass a brief health screening.

The following departments have more specific restrictions:

Park Place – Visitors restricted.

– Visitors restricted. Maternity Services – Visitors restricted.

– Visitors restricted. Emergency Department – One adult may visit for the length of the visit. Only the patient and that one designated person may wait in the waiting room.

– One adult may visit for the length of the visit. Only the patient and that one designated person may wait in the waiting room. Rehabilitation Services – One adult may accompany the patient and wait in the waiting room for the length of visit.

These visitation restrictions were made in accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines. Please be advised that these guidelines may change in the future and we will continue to keep the public updated.

The Main Lobby entrance is now open 6 am-5 pm. Effective Friday, March 20, there will be front entrance points separating well and ill patients for screening purposes. Well patients coming into the health center will go to the outside ambulatory surgery door for screening before entering the facility (this door is located to the right of the main entrance and will be marked with signage). A “well clinic” for patients who are not sick will be established in the Specialty Clinic. Ill patients will come to the Main Lobby entrance for screening. Physicians & Clinics of HCHC rural health clinic will be designated as the “ill clinic.”