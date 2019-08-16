HCHC alerts area residents to caller scam

Henry County Health Center would like to alert the public to scam telephone calls that are occurring. HCHC has received reports that community members have been receiving calls from HCHC telephone numbers and individuals claiming to be an employee of HCHC. These scam phone calls have asked for personal information, including social security numbers.

HCHC would like to make the public aware of this scam and inform the public that these calls are not coming from HCHC and that HCHC is not affiliated with this caller. The only time HCHC would call a patient is if the patient has a service scheduled or we are calling to schedule a service, in which case the patient would be expecting this type of phone call. The only information HCHC would ask for over the telephone is address, phone number and insurance. HCHC would never ask for social security numbers over the telephone.

If you receive a call asking for personal information like social security numbers, financial information such as bank account numbers, personal health information, etc. please decline to respond and remember to never give personal information over the telephone.