Harry Edward Pieper

Harry Edward Pieper, 81, of rural West Point, Iowa, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 in his home.

He was born on February 23, 1938, in rural Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Edward and Barbara (Sherwood) Pieper. On June 13, 1992, he married Louise M. Carpenter in Nashua, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Louise; three children: Glenda, Lisa, and Edward; step children: Kelly Bergman and Jim Carpenter; two sisters: Emeline Holtkamp and Isabella Green; three grandchildren; four step grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; three sisters; and one step grandson: Eric Bergman.

Harry was a United States Navy Veteran retiring after 20 years. After his retirement, he worked at First Miss and he also farmed. He was a member of the Holtz-Geers Post #668 of West Point. He enjoyed yard work, mowing, working in his shop, traveling, and playing cards. Most of all, Harry loved his wife and taking rides on Sunday with her.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa. There will be no family visitation.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Soldier’s Circle of Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison, Iowa with Full Military Rites presented by the West Point American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.