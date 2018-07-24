Harry Edgar Townsend

Harry Edgar Townsend, 78, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 1:13 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Born April 2, 1940 in Farmington, Iowa the son of Norman and Inez Townsend. On August 22, 1998, he married Marlene Menzenberg Schmidt in Farmington, Iowa. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2015.

Survivors include his two sons: Rick (Tami) Townsend of Farmington, Iowa and Randy (Debbie) Townsend of Fort Madison, Iowa; one brother: Gary (Judy) Townsend of Farmington, Iowa; one grandson: Matthew Townsend; one granddaughter: Brittany (Nick) Townsend Bronson; and one great-granddaughter: Addison.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene and his parents.

Harry was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed his mowing and going out to eat.

Friends may call and meet with the family from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa.

The graveside service at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Harry’s memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.