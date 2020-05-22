Harold D. Small, 90, of Wapello, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Great River Medical Center due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Wapello Cemetery. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. friends are welcome to visit the family from their vehicles at the front entrance of the cemetery. All attending friends and family are welcome to exit their cars for the graveside service while continuing to practice social distancing guidelines. Following the service, the family will release balloons in honor and celebration of Harold’s 91st birthday. A memorial has been established in Harold’s name. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com
Harold Small was born on May 28, 1929 in Wapello, the son of Dewey and Lillian (Schaper) Small. Harold was a 1947 graduate of Wapello High School. On April 6, 1957, he was united in marriage to Shirley Myers in Burlington. Harold was a lifelong farmer and was very proud to be a Century farm owner. He was a member of the Wapello United Methodist Church, a past member of Eastern Star and a 60-year member of the Wapello Masonic Lodge #5 A.F. & A. M. where he held various offices. He enjoyed woodworking, attending craft shows to display his work, playing cards, gardening, doing word searches, and going out to eat with his family each Sunday at his favorite restaurant, Gators.
Harold will be deeply missed by his son, Robert (Leslie) Small of Wapello; two granddaughters, Kara (Tony) Hammer and Kaitlyn (Drake) McCleary, all of Wapello; three great-grandchildren, Averie, Lincoln and Ivy Hammer and sister, Arlene Ream of Loveland, Colorado.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley in 2014; daughter, Pamela Small and brother, Eugene Small.