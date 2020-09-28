Harold R. Steele

Harold R. Steele, 97, of formerly of Wayland, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Halcyon House in Washington. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10AM the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington with social distancing guidelines observed. The service will be available via livestream on the Beatty Peterseim Facebook page. Burial will follow at the Crawfordsville Cemetery. An open visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, from 9 AM to 7 PM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for the United Church of Crawfordsville and Every Step Hospice in Mt. Pleasant.

Harold Ray Steele was born January 27, 1923, in Ainsworth, IA, the son of Ray and Elsie (Wingler) Steele. He was united in marriage to Marcia Allen on February 27, 1943 in Canton, MO. Harold was a farmer the majority of his life, except for seven years when he worked as a tractor mechanic for Lucky Implement in Columbus Jct. In 1950 he and Marcia bought a farm northwest of Wayland and he farmed that land until retirement. Harold was a member of the United Church of Crawfordsville and the Circle 8 Square Dancing Club. He enjoyed telling stories, working with cows and calves and woodworking.

Survivors include two children: Doug (Carolyn) Steele of Crawfordsville, IA, Brian (Heather) Steele of Mechanicsville, IA, five grandchildren; Carmen, Carrie, Cory, Heidi and Derek, and five great grandchildren; Emma, Kylee, Clayton, McKenna and Mason.

Preceding Harold in death were his parents, his wife Marcia in 2014, and four sisters: Wilma Beauregard, Edith Nicholson, Luvania Kauffman and Betty Eash.