Harold R. Hunter, 84, of Columbus Junction, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Colonial Manor. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Columbus City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Columbus Junction Lions Club in memory of Harold. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Harold’s family and arrangements.

Harold Robert Hunter was born on October 13, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Warren C. and Hildegarde T. (Lewis) Hunter. He went to Lone Tree Community School. On September 4, 1956, Harold was united in marriage to Juanita R. Mougin in Cosgrove, Iowa. He was a farmer his entire life. Harold was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Columbus Junction Lions Club, Louisa County Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa City Saddle Club. He enjoyed visiting and drinking coffee with the locals, dancing, and reading Western books, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Harold will be deeply missed by his wife, Juanita of Columbus Junction; his children, Kevin (Peggy) Hunter of Ainsworth, Karen (John) Heiden of Dows, Connie (Jeff) Howell of Muscatine and Colleen (Brian) Bean of Ainsworth; eight grandchildren, Michael Farr and significant other, Libby Nachtrieb of Lone Tree, Haili (Colton) Smith of Iowa City, Sarah (Aaron) Prestemon of Dorchester, Allison (Justin) Berghuis of Ackley, Holly (Jeremy) Neisen of Tiffin, Lauren Howell of Muscatine, Jared Bean of Coralville and Benjamin Bean of Buffalo Center; seven great grandchildren, Mylie Smith, Hoyt Prestemon, Tawnie Berghuis, Wren Berghuis, Ivy Neisen, Braydon Pratt and Logan Pratt; and siblings, Edwin (Jane) Hunter of St. Petersburg, Florida and Ardath (Dale) Johnson of Iowa City; sisters and brothers-in-law, Darlene Kabela of West Branch, Vivian Mougin of Oxford, MaryAnn Walters of Iowa City and Charles (Sandy) Mougin of Riverside and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Hildegard Hunter; in-laws, Raphael (Doliena) Mougin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ed (Jean) Mougin, Vic (Leona) Mougin, Frank Kabela, Frank Mougin and Lawrence (Whitey) Walters and grandson, Nathan Heiden.