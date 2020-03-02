Harold Messer

Harold Messer, 92, of Olds, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Parkview Home in Wayland. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Olds United Church of Christ. Burial will be in North Wayne Cemetery with military rites. Following the burial, light refreshments will be held at the church. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Parkview Home or Olds United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield, formerly The Honts Funeral Home, is caring for Harold’s arrangements and his family.

Harold Arthur Messer was born on September 22, 1927 in Henry County, the son of Arthur and Elsie (McPheron) Messer. He served in the United States Army during World War II. Harold was united in marriage to Margaret Jaeger on November 28, 1945.

He and his wife had farmed near Trenton, Wayland and Olds. Harold also worked at Spahn and Rose Lumber for 33 years, retiring as manager. After his retirement he worked part-time at Farmer’s Elevator in Olds and later Eichelberger Farms in Wayland.

Harold was a member of the Olds United Church of Christ, Men’s Fellowship and the Olds Lions Club. He was very active for the church at Old Threshers. Harold served on the Olds Fire Department, the Olds City Council and was the Mayor of Olds from 1970 to 1976. He enjoyed gardening and was a 50 gallon blood donor.

Harold will be deeply missed by his children, Anne Davis of Wayland, Donald (Linda) Messer of Washington, Dean (Judy) Messer of Bailey, CO, and Nancy ( David) Eichelberger of Wayland; 7 grandchildren; one step-grandchild; 15 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Betty Messer of Wayland.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brothers, Chester, Perl, Ernie and Guy Messer; sisters, Blanche Clark, Georgia Case, Lorene Messer and Jennie Lynn; and step-grandson, Monty.

Harold Messer, 92, of Olds, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Parkview Home in Wayland. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Olds United Church of Christ. Burial will be in North Wayne Cemetery with military rites. Following the burial, light refreshments will be held at the church. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Parkview Home or Olds United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield, formerly The Honts Funeral Home, is caring for Harold’s arrangements and his family.

Harold Arthur Messer was born on September 22, 1927 in Henry County, the son of Arthur and Elsie (McPheron) Messer. He served in the United States Army during World War II. Harold was united in marriage to Margaret Jaeger on November 28, 1945.

He and his wife had farmed near Trenton, Wayland and Olds. Harold also worked at Spahn and Rose Lumber for 33 years, retiring as manager. After his retirement he worked part-time at Farmer’s Elevator in Olds and later Eichelberger Farms in Wayland.

Harold was a member of the Olds United Church of Christ, Men’s Fellowship and the Olds Lions Club. He was very active for the church at Old Threshers. Harold served on the Olds Fire Department, the Olds City Council and was the Mayor of Olds from 1970 to 1976. He enjoyed gardening and was a 50 gallon blood donor.

Harold will be deeply missed by his children, Anne Davis of Wayland, Donald (Linda) Messer of Washington, Dean (Judy) Messer of Bailey, CO, and Nancy ( David) Eichelberger of Wayland; 7 grandchildren; one step-grandchild; 15 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Betty Messer of Wayland.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brothers, Chester, Perl, Ernie and Guy Messer; sisters, Blanche Clark, Georgia Case, Lorene Messer and Jennie Lynn; and step-grandson, Monty.