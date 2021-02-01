Harlan-Lincoln Brown Bag Lecture Series

Annual Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House Brown Bag Lecture Series Speakers

Mount Pleasant, IA – February 1, 2021 —Iowa Wesleyan University and the Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House are pleased to announce the 2021 Brown Bag Lecture Series speakers.

The lecture series will kick off on Tuesday, March 2, with Anna Villareal, Director of the Harlan-Lincoln House, who will delve into the stories of the building’s use as the Iowa Wesleyan Art Department from 1946 to 1959. Next, on Tuesday, March 9, historian Pat White will explore the deep connections between Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Greencastle, Indiana; two rural university communities with links through well-known individuals such as Senator James Harlan, Belle Babb Mansfield, the Coles, and the Saunders.

On Tuesday, March 16, historian and retired Canadian Pacific Railroad conductor Dennis Wilson will present “Remembering the Orphan Train,” dissing the placement of orphaned children in every state of the Union, including Iowa from 1854 to 1929. The fourth lecture in the series will be held on Tuesday, March 23. Renowned Iowa historian and author William Sherman will highlight the important dates and dynamic people who established Iowa as the country school capital of America.

These four Tuesday lectures will be held in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center at Iowa Wesleyan University, beginning at noon. Due to the ongoing COIVD-19 global pandemic, pre-registration is required to attend the event in-person. Attendees will complete a health questionnaire and temperature check upon arrival, masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. This year’s presentations will also be available via livestream. A link will be emailed to virtual attendees before each presentation, and the recording will be accessible for up to 24 hours after the event. To reserve your seat or request the livestream link, complete the registration form at www.iw.edu/friends-of-the-harlan-lincoln-house-brown-bag-lecture-series/ or email hlhouse@iw.edu.

The Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House will be rounding out this year’s Brown Bag Lecture Series with a special evening presentation in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Public Library. On Tuesday, March 30, at 6:00 pm, join Patricia Essick, historian, and Iowa Wesleyan alum, for “Nancy Drew and the Ghost of Ladora.” Essick will unravel the mystery of how one Iowa writer took on the pen name “Carolyn Keene” and become the first author of the iconic Nancy Drew Mystery Series. This lecture will also be held in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center at Iowa Wesleyan University.

“It is always a pleasure to announce the speakers for the annual Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House Brown Bag Lecture Series,” noted Director of the Harlan-Lincoln House Anna Villareal. “The COVID-19 pandemic postponed our series last March, and we are thrilled to welcome back two of the speakers, Pat White and Patricia Essick. This year we are also honored to be joined by Iowa historian and author William Sherman, who will share his research on Iowa country schools, an important historical topic for our region,” Villareal noted. “We are also pleased to offer a virtual option for those who would prefer not to attend in-person.”

For more information and to reserve your seat for the in-person lectures, visit www.iw.edu/friends-of-the-harlan-lincoln-house-brown-bag-lecture-series/ or email hlhouse@iw.edu.