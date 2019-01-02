Harlan J. Hochstetler

A memorial service for Harlan J. Hochstetler, 88, of Kalona, will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Mennonite Church in Wayland. Private family burial will be held at Bethel Cemetery. Harlan Hochstetler died Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for Bethel Church and Pleasantview Home. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Harlan J. Hochstetler was born August 6, 1930 in Wood River, NE, the son of Ora and Ollie (Beckler) Hochstetler. He attended Snake Hollow school. On June 3, 1950 he was united in marriage to Joretta Boshart. Harlan was involved in many enterprises throughout his life, including raising turkeys, owning and operating Standard Oil stations in the Wayland and Olds area, owning grain trucks and a corn sheller, owned and operated Hochstetler Feed and Grain in Crawfordsville for 25 years and began 4H Wood Products before retiring in 2005. Harlan and Joretta have spent the last 12 years in Kalona. He was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church where he served as an elder, and served on the IMS board. He enjoyed traveling to Florida and to Oregon to visit family, and working on puzzles.

Survivors include his wife Joretta of Kalona, three sons: Joey (Alice) Hochstetler of Crawfordsville, Ledru (Sherri) Hochstetler of Lebanon, OR, Lamonte (Valerie) Hochstetler of Salem, OR, 10 grandchildren: Joseph (Carla), Tim (Kim), Ilona (Matt) Roberts, Lara, Jill (Jamie) Wakefield, Cory, Shelby (Chris) Archuleta, Craig (Rochelle), Brad and Luke, nine great-grandchildren, two brothers: Milford (Jane) Hochstetler of Shipshewana, IN, Merlyn (Viva) Hochstetler of Salem, OR, two sisters: Rosetta (Morris) Doolin of Salem OR, Myrna (John) Knepp of Salem, OR, three sister-in-law: Lois Hochstetler of Goshen, IN, Shirley (Jim) Miller) of Shipshewana, IN, and Ila Hochstetler of Salem, OR.

Preceding Harlan in death were his parents, three brothers: Paul, Leo and Clyde and one sister Pearl Ropp.