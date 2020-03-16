Haidee Jocelyn Binns Armstrong

Haidee Jocelyn Binns Armstrong, 94, of Lowell, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant. She was born January 23, 1926, in New York City to Jocelyn and Iris Mae Black Binns. On March 27, 1960, she married Douglas Ian Armstrong in Oahu, Hawaii. He passed away February 6, 1997.

Haidee got her undergraduate at Hunter College in New York, and received her master’s in library science at Columbia University.

For 23 years, she was a pastor’s wife at New Song Christian Life Church in Lowell where she was a Sunday school teacher, youth group organizer, part of the women’s ministry, very involved in prayer meetings and was very committed to sharing the gospel.

She worked as a librarian at Danville Community Schools.

Mrs. Armstrong was a voracious reader, enjoyed bird watching, gardening, arts and the theatre, traveling, and especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Christopher (Shelley) Armstrong of Riverside and Elissa (Brian) Swafford of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother David (Barbara) Binns of San Diego, California; and nephew Danny Binns. Her husband and parents preceded her in death.

A memorial has been established for “Stir The Fire Ministry”. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.

Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, services will continue to be pending at Elliott Chapel.