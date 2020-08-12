Haidee Jocelyn Binns Armstrong

Haidee Jocelyn Binns Armstrong, 94, of Lowell, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 14, 2020. She passed away at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant. Haidee was born January 23, 1926, in New York City to Jocelyn and Iris Mae Black Binns. On March 27, 1960, she married Douglas Ian Armstrong in Oahu, Hawaii. He passed away February 6, 1997. Haidee earned her undergraduate degree at Hunter College in New York and received her Master’s in Library Science at Columbia University. Haidee worked as a head librarian of Children’s departments in New York City and in Oahu, Hawaii. Haidee loved traveling as she travelled in Europe, Mexico, and Jamaica before settling down to married life. A few years after moving to the Midwest, Haidee and Ian went into full time ministry in Danville and Lowell, where she spent many years teaching Sunday School and youth group, organizing women’s ministries, being faithful to prayer meetings, and being very committed to spreading the gospel. For a short time, Haidee was Danville Elementary School’s librarian. Haidee loved watching birds, going to the theater, gardening, and spending time with family. Haidee was a skilled seamstress, a voracious reader, talented artist, accomplished pianist, great Bible teacher, wonderful wife and mother, and most of all a devoted daughter of God. She is survived by two children: Christopher (Shelley) Armstrong of Riverside and Elissa (Brian) Swafford of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren; Bethany Dralle, Angela Kane, Jonathan Swafford, and Abigail Schaver; five great-grandchildren: Kamryn, Jasper, Calvin, Marley, and Micah; brother David (Barbara) Binns of San Diego, California; and nephew Danny Binns. Her husband and parents preceded her in death

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Armstrong will be held at 10:00 AM, August 15, 2020 at New Song Christian Life Church in Lowell with Pastor Brian Swafford officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM, August 14th at Elliott Chapel, New London, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. The use of face masks will be recommended during singing and social distancing will be encouraged. A memorial has been established for “Stir the Fire Ministry.” Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.