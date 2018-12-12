Guys & Dolls Cast for Upcoming Musical

Guys & Dolls Cast for Upcoming MusicalWritten by Theresa Rose on December 12, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community Theatre
Guys and Dolls
Cast
Performance Feb. 14-17 at Heatilator Center
Director: Barb McRoy
Musical Director: Josh Morey
Sarah Brown: Lea McCormick
Nathan Detroit: Jack Thomas
Miss Adelaide: Holly Jones
Sky Masterson: Dan Snavely
Arvide Abernathy: Kamron Warden
Nicely-Nicely Johnson: Jared Walker
Harry the Horse: Allan Allsup
Rusty: Tanner Conwell
General Matilda Cartwright: Janice Johnston-Jones
Big Jule: Mark Kimzey
Lieutenant Brannigan: Todd Batey
Benny Southstreet: Bruce Brown
Sarah’s mission friends and
Adelaide’s friends at the Hot Box: Jennifer Wilkerson, Joanna Settles, Brooke Smith
Ensemble: Kylie Morizot, Celsey French, Jackie Tanzey, Natalie McCormick, Jema Settles