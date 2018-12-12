Guys & Dolls Cast for Upcoming Musical

Mount Pleasant Community Theatre

Guys and Dolls

Cast

Performance Feb. 14-17 at Heatilator Center

Director:  Barb McRoy

Musical Director:  Josh Morey

Sarah Brown:    Lea McCormick

Nathan Detroit:  Jack Thomas

Miss Adelaide:  Holly Jones

Sky Masterson:  Dan Snavely

Arvide Abernathy:  Kamron Warden

Nicely-Nicely Johnson:  Jared Walker

Harry the Horse:  Allan Allsup

Rusty:  Tanner Conwell

General Matilda Cartwright:  Janice Johnston-Jones

Big Jule:  Mark Kimzey

Lieutenant Brannigan:  Todd Batey

Benny Southstreet:  Bruce Brown

Sarah’s mission friends and

Adelaide’s friends at the Hot Box:  Jennifer Wilkerson, Joanna Settles, Brooke Smith

Ensemble:  Kylie Morizot, Celsey French, Jackie Tanzey, Natalie McCormick, Jema Settles