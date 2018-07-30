Grilling Demonstration at Market on Main

Healthy Henry County Communities invites you to join us August 7th 5-6pm for a grilling demonstration. This month our wellness workshop will be held at the Market on Main on the southeast corner of Central Park (the city square) in Mt. Pleasant. Brian Morris will be grilling a variety of items and highlighting seasonal produce you can buy at the market. Bring your lawn chair and learn new grilling tips, sample delicious grilled produce, and support your local farmers!

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness workshops. The next workshop will be held on September 4th. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.