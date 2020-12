Gregory R. Prevett

Gregory R. Prevett, 58, of Hillsboro passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

A Celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date. According to his wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.