Greg J. Rich

Greg J. Rich, 58, of Wayland died Thursday, September 17, at the Henry County Health Care Center, following a sudden illness.

Private family graveside services have been set for 10:00AM Tuesday, September 22 at the Cottonwood Cemetery. A facebook live stream will be available on the funeral homes facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BeattyPeterseim/. Open visitation will be from 9:00AM-8:00PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Wayland. Memorial may be designated to the City of Wayland West Wetlands Project, Wayland Fire Department or the Cottonwood Cemetery.

Greg J. Rich was born June 20, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Robert J. and Mildred V. (Hill) Rich. He graduated from WACO in 1981 and was united in marriage to Robin Dunn, they later divorced. He was employed with Blue Bird for 22 years and recently at Eichelberger Mills as Feed Operational Manager for 18 years. He was Mayor of Wayland since 2018, council member since 2004, served on the Wayland Economic Development Board and 4th of July committee. He was a member of the Cottonwood Methodist Church and Wayland Lions. Greg enjoyed riding his motorcycle and grilling.

Survivors include his mother, Mildred, of Wayland, six siblings: Debbie Rich of Hudson, FL, Marla (William) Graf of Washington, Lorri (Russell) Conrad of Olds, Larry (Brenda) Rich of Mt. Pleasant, Patty (Karl) Krueger of Crawfordsville, Joe Rich of Mt. Pleasant and many nephews and one niece.

Preceding Greg in death was his father Robert in 2008.