Great River Medical Center Further Restricts Visitors

West Burlington, Iowa, March 22, 2020 – Great River Health will add greater visitor restrictions Monday, March 23, in an effort to prevent or contain COVID-19 (coronavirus) transmission in southeast Iowa.

Great River Medical Center and Fort Madison Community Hospital, which also is part of Great River Health, are announcing changes separately.

At Great River Medical Center, visiting is allowed only in designated areas. No visiting is allowed in these areas:

Intensive Care Unit

Medical Care Unit

Medical-Surgical Unit

Progressive Cardiac Unit

Rehabilitation Unit

In other areas, patients are limited to the same visitors for the entire time they are hospitalized. They must stay in the patient’s room or designated visitor area. Visitors must be at least 18 years old (unless they are the parents of a pediatric patient). They must pass a screening before visiting these areas:

Emergency Department – One adult may be with the patient during treatment.

End of life when death is imminent – Patients may have two visitors.

Obstetrics Unit – Only the mother’s designated support person may visit.

Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – One birth parent plus one significant other may visit.

Pediatrics Unit /patients under 18 – One parent or guardian may visit.

Patients having surgery or procedures – One visitor on the day of surgery or the procedure only

Clinic, laboratory or Diagnostic Imaging appointments – One person may accompany the patient.

Families of the patients described below should work with the patient’s health care team.

Patients with disruptive behavior whose family member is key to their care may have one visitor.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays who require a caregiver to help provide safety may have one visitor.

Screening process

Visitors will be asked about the presence of respiratory symptoms and recent travel, and their temperatures will be taken.

When visitors pass their first screening, they will receive a wristband to wear the entire time the patient they are visiting is hospitalized. Visitors with wristbands must be screened daily.

All potential visitors and outpatients are screened before entering the hospital through these locations:

Main entrance – 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Emergency Department entrance – 24 hours a day

Eastman Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Cancer Care Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

All other entrances are closed.

Where to go for more information

For more information, visit greatriverhealth.org

For COVID-19 questions, call the Iowa Department of Public Health by dialing 211.

