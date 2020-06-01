Great River Medical Center Allowing More Visitors

Great River Medical Center Allowing More VisitorsWritten by Theresa Rose on June 1, 2020
West Burlington, Iowa, May 29, 2020 – Great River Medical Center has begun allowing limited visiting in many inpatient and outpatient areas of the hospital. In March, visiting restrictions were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most inpatients may have one visitor per day between noon and 5 p.m. Patients must give the name of their visitor to a member of their health care team before the visitor arrives.
Visitors must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Pass COVID-19 screening
- Wear a mask at all times while in the building
- Stay in the patient’s room or designated visitor area
Visitors may not leave and return in the same day.
Patients in these situations may not have visitors:
- COVID-19 Unit
- Under investigation for COVID-19
- Isolation precautions
Visiting also is not allowed at Great River Klein Center, a long-term and skilled nursing facility on Great River Medical Center’s campus. For patients who cannot have visitors to protect their health and the health of others, the hospital will continue helping them communicate electronically.
Area-specific information
Visiting times and restrictions vary in these areas:
- Behavioral Health Unit – Visiting hours are 3 to 5 p.m.
- Cancer treatment – One visitor
- Clinics (most) – Adult patients who require a caregiver and children under 18 may have one visitor.
- Women’s Health – One visitor for ultrasound appointments only
- Day Hospital – One visitor
- Day Surgery– One visitor
- Diagnostic Imaging – No visitors unless the patient is under 17 or needs assistance
- Emergency Department – One visitor. Additional visitors may be allowed based on the patient’s situation.
- End of life when death is imminent – Two visitors
- Heart & Vascular Center – One visitor
- Laboratory testing – No visitors unless the patient is under 17 or needs assistance
- Obstetrics Unit – One partner or birth support person
- Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients – One birth parent plus one significant other
- Pediatrics Unit/patients under 18 – One parent or guardian
Exceptions
Exceptions that require approval for visitation outside of visiting hours by the provider and hospital administration include:
- Patients with disruptive behavior whose family member is key to their care may have one visitor overnight.
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays who require a caregiver to help provide safety may have one visitor overnight.
Other special circumstances may be approved by the unit director, hospital administration and provider.
Screening process
All potential visitors and outpatients are screened before entering the hospital through these locations:
- Main entrance – 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily
- Emergency Department entrance – 24 hours a day
- Cancer Care Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Eastman Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Mercy Plaza – 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
All other entrances are closed.
Everyone entering the hospital is asked about the presence of respiratory symptoms and recent travel, and their temperatures are taken. If potential visitors are positive in any area, they will not be allowed to visit.
Get accurate information
To get other accurate information, visit GreatRiverHealth.org or dial 211 to call the Iowa Department of Public Health.