Grants Available for Farmers Affected by Flooding

Grants available for Iowa farmers impacted by flooding

IOWA – Grants are available for Iowa farmers impacted by the flooding this spring and ongoing.

The Center for Rural Affairs is partnering with Farm Aid and Iowa Farmers Union to provide grants up to $500. Individuals must be located in an area damaged by the recent flooding – in any part of Iowa – and must be farmers.

“We are working together with partners to help farmers navigate the recovery process,” said Cora Fox, policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs. “We understand the challenges farmers face, and want them to know that they aren’t alone.”

The grant can be used for household expenses, including medical bills, and may not be used for professional expenses related to farming operations.

The deadline to apply is July 15, 2019. To learn more and to fill out the online application, visit cfra.org/2019FloodGrant. Call 402.687.2100 with any questions.

Nebraska farmers impacted by recent flooding and looking for assistance can reach out to Interchurch Ministries of Nebraska, which is partnering with Farm Aid and the Center for Rural Affairs. They can be reached on the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 800.464.0258.